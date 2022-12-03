GMX token has more than doubled in price

The DEX has witnessed increased activity in November

GMX broke from consolidation and is a buy on a retracement

GMX token (GMX/USD) has doubled in price. Trading at just $25 on November 10, the cryptocurrency touched a high of $59 on December 2. The gains come amid an influx of investors post-FTX collapse. As of press time, GMX was trading at $56.

The collapse of the FTX exchange fueled demand for decentralised exchanges or DEX. Among the DEXs that became popular were GMX and Uniswap. Both platforms saw increased investors’ interest, fueling gains in the native tokens. Yet, on November 28, GMX saw $1.15 million in daily trading fees. The fees surpassed those earned by Uniswap for the first time in history. That underlined that investors look at the lesser-known DEX as a serious rival to Uniswap.

Market analyst Zen commented on the recent performance of GMX compared to Uniswap. The market analyst says GMX’s performance stems from investors receiving favourable trading fees of about 30%. Users on Uniswap do not get shares from the protocol’s trading fees. Zen says that GMX is a buy-and-hold in the bear market. He also lauds the platform as being the second-highest platform consistently after Uniswap.

GMX technical outlook as price aims for the stars

GMX/USD Chart by TradingView

Technically, GMX broke above a resistance at $49. The cryptocurrency has also been trading on an ascending channel, now invalidated as the price broke out on the upper band.

An RSI reading of 70 suggests that GMX is entering overbought levels. The cryptocurrency is also facing minor resistance, and a correction could occur before the next bull leg.

When to buy GMX?

A breakout at the crucial resistance and strong fundamentals supports buying GMX. However, from the price action and indicators, GMX could be due for a correction.

A potential price retracement towards $49 is on the horizon. Investors should take advantage of a correction and buy lower.

Where to buy GMX