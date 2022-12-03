Dogecoin has been rising in anticipation of integration into Twitter payments

Dogecoin has initiated a bullish golden cross

The cryptocurrency is on a correction but maintains a bullish momentum

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) has sent another bullish signal – a golden cross. A golden cross occurs when the shorter-term 50-day moving averages approaches and crosses above the 200-day MA. The golden cross is interpreted as a crucial bullish signal.

A golden cross on DOGE happened after the meme cryptocurrency saw increased investor interest. Speculations continue to grow over the acceptance of Dogecoin as a payment token for Twitter. IO Global CEO co-founder Charles Hoskinson shared views regarding the hotly contested topic. Hoskinson says that Elon Musk could use DOGE for payments on Twitter, bringing an additional 200 million people to cryptocurrencies .

Hoskinson says the participation of Binance in Twitter’s acquisition is a move to support crypto integration. The IOG CEO expects BNB to be the other cryptocurrency that could benefit from the crypto use on Musk-owned Twitter.

DOGE corrects after a short-term price appreciation

DOGE/USD Chart by TradingView

On the daily chart outlook, the 50-day MA moved above the 200-day MA (golden cross). It is the first time since October 2021 that the 50-day MA has moved above the 200-day MA. The golden cross could be a strong bullish indicator for DOGE.

DOGE is also on a slight correction after a breakout at $0.09 took the price of the cryptocurrency to $0.11. The MACD indicator has turned bullish and shifted above the neutral zone. Momentum has weakened slightly but remains strong.

When to buy Dogecoin?

The technical outlook and indicators are bullish on Dogecoin price. However, the current correction could continue in the short term. For buyers, $0.09 is the level to watch for a potential bullish reversal and potential buy zone for DOGE.

In the bullish scenario, buyers will target the level around $0.14 next. Further increases in price will depend on the prevailing crypto sentiment and Dogecoin’s own fundamentals. Other resistances lie at $0.15 and $0.17.

