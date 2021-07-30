Go with the FLOW: where to buy Flow as it surges 15%

The FLOW token is surging as interest in NFTs remains high, and is up 23% this week

Flow already has household names like NBA Top Shot, Crypto Kitties, and Dapper Wallet under its belt, and it’s looking to march higher up the crypto leaderboards with a 15% price surge today. With scalability at its core, Flow has the potential to become the premier destination for all things NFT as the market for digital collectables grows.

If you want to purchase FLOW tokens today, read on to find out how and where to buy Flow.

How & where to buy Flow in the UK and elsewhere

You can buy Flow tokens from many of today’s top cryptocurrency exchanges and brokers. Below, we’ve shortlisted two of the best platforms to make your choice easier. Simply join up, add funds to your account, and begin trading the most popular coins today.

All of our recommended platforms are reliable, reputable, and fully regulated, meaning that you can invest safely with peace of mind.

What are NFTs and what is Flow?

NFTs are nonfungible tokens: unique, one-of-one tokens that live on the blockchain. Their identifiably unique nature makes them the perfect vehicle for digital collectables, digital art, and in-game items. NFTs are a revolution because they allow originality, authenticity, and true ownership to be established in virtual space. Before this technology, it was almost impossible to distinguish between original digital content and forgeries and copies.

NFTs are still in their infancy, and face many obstacles along their path to mainstream adoption. One of these is scalability, and Flow looks to solve this. NFTs can be expensive and slow to transact with on blockchains like Ethereum, due to network congestion and imperfect system design. NFT transaction loads can also allegedly contribute to climate change due to their energy intensiveness.

Flow was designed to provide fast, cheap, and green transactions, and has attracted many of the top NFT projects on the market, including the NBA Top Shot series and even CryptoKitties.

Should I buy FLOW today?

FLOW’s 3-month chart shows a potential rounding bottom pattern, with a series of higher major lows and higher major highs recorded since the market’s short-term bottom from June. With the price currently sitting at $20.66, FLOW is currently looking to break through a persistent horizontal resistance band. If the broader crypto market can propel FLOW a touch higher, it could gather enough momentum to head back up to its 3-monthly high around $35.

FLOW 3-month chart. Source: CoinMarketCap