An 67% price hike for YGG on just its third day in existence has helped push it to a new all-time high

With the NFT gaming craze showing no signs of letting up, various tokens including YGG have enjoyed viral price surges. Yield Guild Games is up 67% today having launched earlier this week, and promises early adopters huge yields.

What is Yield Guild Games?

Yield Guild Games is an extremely innovative project. At its core, YGG is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO)—a collective of individuals united together within a governance system. The goal of the DAO is to pool resources in order to earn yield from blockchain-based in-game assets.

Blockchain games such as Axie Infinity and Decentraland revolve around unique in-game items that are stored as NFTs (nonfungible tokens). These NFTs command extremely high prices in some instances, with Axie Infinity NFTs selling for upwards of $1 million. YGG’s plan is to buy assets like these using pooled funds, and then to rent out the assets or sell them on for a profit. This will allow individuals with less capital to profit from a lucrative market by sharing their wealth.

Should I buy YGG today?

YGG has only just launched, and tokens like this typically go one of two ways: to the moon, or to zero. The likelihood of the latter seems low, given both the initial interest and momentum of the token and the genuine use case of the DAO.

With blockchain games becoming an increasingly important part of the crypto and NFT ecosystem, there is an argument to be made that Yield Guild Games might become a crucial part of the gaming world of the future. Currently priced at $1.93, early investors in YGG could be rewarded with huge potential returns in the future.