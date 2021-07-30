The best places to buy Bitcoin Gold after it surges in value

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) could be one of today’s hottest digital assets after it consolidated previous positive price action with more growth.

What is Bitcoin Gold?

It is a form of cryptocurrency that is a hard-fork of Bitcoin.

It works in much the same way as Bitcoin, by leveraging the power of blockchain technology to allow secure, decentralised transactions. However, the big difference is in the way it is mined.

The BTG developers wanted to level the playing field for miners to make expensive mining equipment redundant. So, they swapped out Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, democratising the BTC mining process and allowing more miners to participate effectively.

BTG is up 9% today.

Should I buy Bitcoin Gold today?

If you are a firm believer in the project and have conducted due diligence, it is rarely a bad time to buy BTG. Right now, the broader crypto market is re-entering a positive trajectory, so making an entry now could be a smart move.

Bitcoin Gold price prediction 2021

Our BTG price prediction for 2021 and beyond is as follows: $75 this year, $87 in 2022 and up to $176 within 5 years.