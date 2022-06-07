The cryptocurrency market has lost the gains it accumulated earlier this week following its poor performance over the last 24 hours.

The crypto market has been in a bearish trend over the past 24 hours. The market has lost more than 5% of its value. The total cryptocurrency market currently stands above $1.2 trillion.

Bitcoin has slipped below $30k again after losing more than 5% of its value over the last 24 hours. Ether could also lose its $1,700 resistance level after declining by more than 7% today.

GALA, the native token of the Gala Games ecosystem, is up by nearly 2% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the top performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

At press time, GALA is trading at $0.0811 per coin. The positive performance can be attributed to the adoption news surrounding Gala Games over the past 24 hours. The Gala Games team announced a few hours ago that Grit would be the first Gala game to become available on the Epic Games Store. Epic Game Store is one of the largest game stores in the world, with over 194 million users globally.

Furthermore, the Gala Games team announced on Monday that it has partnered with Universal Games and Digital Platforms on a Battlestar Galactica Web3 game.

Key levels to watch

The GALA/USD 4-hour chart is positive as Gala Games has been performing well in the last 24 hours.

The MACD line remains below the neutral zone despite the positive performance. The 14-day RSI of 55 indicates that GALA is no longer in the oversold region.

If the positive performance continues, GALA could surge past the first major resistance level at $0.087 before the end of the day. However, it would need the support of the broader crypto market to cross the $0.090 resistance level.