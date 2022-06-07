Thetanuts Finance has launched its Stronghold Index Vault to provide unique services to its clients.

Thetanuts Finance, a structured DeFi platform that simplifies the process of options trading, today announced on Tuesday that it has launched its Thetanuts Stronghold index vault.

Thetanuts Stronghold index vault is a new trading product that offers non-inflationary return opportunities, thoughtful risk management and a radically simpler user experience.

The Stronghold vault allows Thetanuts users to avoid the headaches associated with options strategies by staking their assets directly into DeFi Option Vaults. The vault is designed to provide users with organic yield generated from option selling, benchmarked against major ecosystem tokens.

Stelian Balta CEO of Hyperchain, an investor in Thetanuts commented that;

“I am excited about Thetanuts Stronghold because it gives users great risk-adjusted returns through selling diversified option selling strategies. Thetanuts is a great team and looking forward to Thetanuts being the future benchmark of yield generation.”

With the Thetanuts Stronghold protocol, the staked assets of the users are automatically deployed into specified covered selling option strategies via the use of smart contracts.

The team added that users receive a yield-bearing token that generates superior returns by selling options across the curve while benefiting from a diversified risk profile. Furthermore, the strike prices and expirations of each Stronghold strategy are algorithmically determined to generate the highest risk-adjusted yield.

The Thetanuts Stronghold protocol is also designed to solve problems connected with choice paralysis, liquidity lock and concentrated risk. Once users enter a vault position on other protocols, their liquidity is collateralised and can only be withdrawn once the vault expires.

The Thetanuts team said investors will enjoy benefits from simpler investment choices and are able to withdraw their liquidity at any time. The availability of diversification ensures risk management in the vaults.

To protect investors from bearish market conditions, the Stronghold indexes are backed by multi-strike, multi-tenor, multi-asset options vaults aggregated into a single Stronghold token. Furthermore, the multi-strike, multi-tenor strategy protects Stronghold users from temporary market downturns via mean reversion.

The Thetanuts team revealed that its Stronghold has launched initially with the USDC Stronghold index vault. The vault is currently live on the Ethereum, BNBChain and Avalanche blockchains. The vault will also launch on Polygon and Fantom blockchains. Thetanuts will launch other Stronghold indexes for additional major crypto assets over the coming months.

