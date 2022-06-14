The crypto market as a whole is mixed today. Leading cryptos continue to decline with a few exceptions.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin lost another 7% in the last 24 hours, trading for around $22,000 at the time of writing. Ethereum, the second crypto, remained relatively flat.

Cardano added around 10% to its value after deploying the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain on its testnet. Solana is another big winner today with gains of around 8%.

Cryptos outside the top 10 were also mixed. Tron’s agony continues. It’s down another 6% today, rendering its weekly losses comparable to Bitcoin’s. Avalanche is reversing losses. Its token AVAX is up around 9% today.

Top movers

The biggest winner in the top 100 is Helium. Its gains today amount to 24%. Helium House was considered one of the highlights of Consensus 2022, the leading crypto event.

Theta Network demonstrates a strong performance with +17%. Fantom is rapidly reversing losses, adding 16% to its value today.

Quant also added 17% to its value. Enjin Coin is up 18% and Gala 17%, reflecting a bullish trend for metaverse and gaming tokens.

Kadena is finally reversing losses too. Despite slumping to #93 on CoinMarketCap, it’s having a strong day with +13%. IoTeX, down to #100, added 18%. On the losing side, Klaytn shed 9%, and Monero – 11%.

Trending

The biggest winner today is METAXA, a platform on Binance Smart Chain. The Metaxa metaverse is in the works. The token will be used for purchases within it, more specifically 3D buildings. It added 187% in the last 24 h.