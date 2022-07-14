Is Stellar Lumens good crypto to buy now after the recent dip?

Stellar Lumens is 87% below its ATH.

The cryptocurrency brings together the global financial systems to blockchain.

Stellar token XLM is yet to find a bottom.

Stellar Lumens XLM/USD trades slightly above $0.1. Compared to its all-time high of around $0.79 in May 2021, that represents a decline of 87%. This thesis answers the key question of whether investors are good at buying Stellar Lumens at low prices.

Stellar Lumens prides itself on being an open network for safe custody and transfers of money. The platform simplifies the process used to create, transfer, and trade all forms of digital money. That also includes dollars, pesos, and Bitcoin. The network aims to enable all the global financial systems to work together.

Undoubtedly, as digital payments grow, Stellar Lumens will follow suit. This was evident early last month when Novatti Group onboarded Stellar for a new stablecoin. Stellar, alongside Ripple, was selected by the international payments network for the project. The stablecoin will be pegged to the Australian dollar. Last year, Stellar also partnered with payments giant MoneyGram. The partnership will let customers convert their digital money into cash. Such developments highlight the vital role of Stellar and its native token XLM in blockchain.

Stellar Lumens continue downtrend

Source – TradingView

From the weekly chart, Stellar Lumens is yet to find a bottom price. An RSI reading of 31 suggests the cryptocurrency is oversold. However, the token is yet to find support which currently sits at $0.07. We do not think it is yet time to buy Stellar Lumens, although the current level remains attractive. The price will potentially slide lower to find the next support at $0.07.

Summary

Stellar Lumens lacks a catalyst for a potential rally. The cryptocurrency remains viable in line with the growth in digital payments and blockchain. The recent plunge may continue until the cryptocurrency reaches $0.07.