Fans of Robo Dog have a chance to acquire the NFT series and help raise funds to Petfinder Foundation’s efforts to find homes for animals in need.

The NFT is minted on the Tezos blockchain.

Kia America and NFT platform Sweet have announced a collaborative effort that will see fans of the automotive provider’s “Robo Dog” collect the robot puppy and see 90% of sales go towards supporting the PetFinder Foundation.

Sweet is a New York-based NFT marketplace that counts among its users, top personalities in the sports, entertainment, and fashion world.

NFTs for a noble cause

In addition to the initial contribution, PetFinder will also benefit from further funding from a 10-percent royalty scheme involving any secondary sale of the Robo Dog NFT.

The initiative is meant to help the Petfinder Foundation assist animals “in need find their forever homes,” Kia America said in a press release shared with CoinJournal.

Russell Wager, VP of marketing at Kia America noted that pet surrenders at shelters have increased over the last year after the pandemic, with numbers up as more people return to work.

“Although tens of thousands of animals have found their forever homes, pet surrenders to shelters are increasing as people return to work and there are many pets whose stories deserve to end as happily as Robo Dog’s did in our Super Bowl spot,” he added.

10,000 Robo Dog 'adoption pass' NFTs

The Robo Dog is a non-fungible token (NFT) series Kia minted on the Tezos blockchain and became the firm’s star at the Super Bowl.

According to the announcement, the NFT series will be available in three unique collections.

Kia has launched 10,000 Robo Dog Adoption Pass NFTs, available for free on 11 February. Anyone that successfully claims the adoption pass NFTs will have access to a presale of 10,000 generative Robo Dog NFTs, the firm said. The presale will take place on 18 February on the Sweet.io platform.

“On February 13th, coinciding with the big game, six, one-of-a-kind, art inspired Robo Dog NFTs will be made available at a starting bid of $299, the original MSRP of the robotic pup before he escaped the electronics store. The auctions run through February 18th at 12pm ET,” Kia America added.

"Robo Dog" image courtesy of Kia America