KuCoin ventures into IGO with new NFT platform

KuCoin, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange , has launched its NFT launch platform KuCoin IGO . Pikaster is the first project coming to the platform. The first round sale started at 12:00 UTC on April 11.

Fueling growth in gaming, metaverse, Web3

In line with its intentions to fuel growth in the blockchain gaming, metaverse, and Web3 environment, KuCoin places an emphasis on gamification and NFTs, which will play key roles in future virtual worlds. The company is now venturing into Initial Gaming Offerings.

Exclusive access to in-game assets

KuCoin IGO will provide exclusive access to in-game NFTs to users of the exchange all over the world, who will be able to buy, withdraw, and invest in NFTs seamlessly. KuCoin IGO users have the option to manage their NFTs on the exchange, creating a comprehensive solution for laymen and experienced NFT enthusiasts alike.

Creators and game developers can launch creations in one of many ways, including auctions, flat-rate sales, and mystery boxes.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu commented:

The metaverse is one of the most exciting topics of today, and a brand-new way of life in the near future. When both giants such as Meta, Amazon, and Tencent and wealthy investors such as Elon Musk are heavily investing money, talent, and technology into the metaverse, one must believe that this is going to be a historical trend that delivers a truly unique experience. GameFi and NFT will be the most typical entrances to the metaverse, which is a big reason why KuCoin launched the IGO platform. We hope to empower the development of web3.0 through KuCoin’s IGO, to dig more good GameFi projects and NFTs, and help the entire industry’s development.

Pikaster leverages a three-token economy model

Pikaster, the first confirmed project on the IGO, is a so-called Truly-play and Truly-earn GameFi project. Players have financial incentives and can access innovative product features to guarantee a brilliant gaming experience.

Pikaster also features an in-game wallet and profit-sharing system as well as multiple gameplay modes. The game uses the KuCoin Community blockchain. KuCoin made a strategic investment in Pikaster via KuCoin Ventures in March.

Pikaster CMO Luffy said:

KuCoin has always been a company with lofty ambitions, and they are always watching for possible changes in the future. At the same time, KuCoin pays great attention to the value of the community and the value of users. This is completely consistent with our philosophy. Pikaster is confident to bring new changes to the industry, both from a gaming perspective and from a revenue-generating perspective. That’s why we call ourselves ‘Truly-Play & Truly-Earn.’