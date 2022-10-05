LG partners with FR0NTIERX for next-generation smart screen NFT displays

LG Electronics Business Solutions has announced a global partnership with Portuguese-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform Fr0ntier X for world-class interactive NFT integrations and experiences on LG webOS Smart Signage.

Fr0ntierX offers a suite of software solutions and its unique application that allows for secure authentication of NFTs on-screen. LG will leverage these in exploring a new class of possibilities while maximizing NFT utility.

Fr0ntierX integrated into LG digital signage solutions

Following the partnership, Fr0ntierX software will from October this year be integrated with LG LED screens and other LG digital signage solutions that run on the WebOS.

Commenting on the partnership, the Co-Founder of Fr0ntierX Zak Manhire said:

“Through this partnership with LG, Fr0ntierX software will enable real-time NFT authentication on-screen in retail environments, events and other modern infrastructure. This world-leading NFT integration partnership will inspire, lead and support growth in the residential sector. Display solutions are the perfect medium for brands in Web3 to galvanize mass adoption and realize incredible NFT opportunities. We are excited by what this partnership brings. The world’s first-ever Proof of Attendance Protocol (PoAP) will be enabled on the LG One: Quick Flex, an all-in-one collaborative display, embedding a photo or short video with filters of the attendee as a memory stamp sent straight to a digital wallet. Our global partnership with LG is just the beginning in world-leading NFT integrations.”

High NFT demand across the market

There is a high NFT demand across the market coupled with the need for a solution in today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape. To that end, the integration of Fr0ntierX into LG WebOS offers a great solution for LG customers who from October will be able to seamlessly browse, purchase, display and interact with NFTs on LG gadgets.

Highlighting why LG choose Fr0ntierX, the Enterprise Sales Head at LG Electronics Business Solutions Europe, Richard Topping, said:

“Fr0ntierX offers a unique solution to address all aspects of our vertical markets – ground-breaking software, 100% carbon neutral NFTs with webOS integration and a suite of white-labelled applications and possibilities. This allows LG to become the global leader in NFT innovation and integration.”