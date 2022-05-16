Luna Foundation Guard confirms it sold 80,081 bitcoins to try prevent the UST crash

Luna Foundation Guard, an organization that supports the Terra ecosystem, has confirmed through an announcement that they sold 80,081 bitcoin and other holding tokens to prevent the crash on May 8 and May 10.

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) had over 80K BTC and other cryptocurrencies before the de-pegging of the UST.

The organization sold Bitcoins for about 3 billion UST which currently wort nothing because Terra blockchain has been suspended.

Luna stated via Twitter:

“Beginning on May 8, when the price of UST began to drop substantially below one dollar, the Foundation began converting this reserve to UST. The Foundation did so by directly executing on-chain swaps and transferring BTC to a counterparty to enable them to enter trades with the Foundation in large size & on short notice. Directly sold 26,281,671 USDT & 23,555,590 USDC for an aggregate 50,200,071 UST· Transferred 52,189 BTC to trade with a counterparty, net of an excess of 5,313 BTC that they have returned, for an aggregate 1,515,689,462 UST. On May 10, when UST had fallen to $0.75… Sold 33,206 BTC for an aggregate 1,164,018,521 UST.”

However, Luna collapsed the day after as there were no other mechanisms or assets to stabilize the stablecoin UST.

On May 7, LFG held 80,394 Bitcoin, but when the price of $UST started to drop they started the conversion of the Bitcoin reserve to $UST. At the time of writing the reserve has been left with only 313 BTC.