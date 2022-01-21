The crypto market remained on its overall lower trajectory over the past 24 hours, as most major cryptos registered steep declines. Overall, the crypto market has lost more than $140 billion since yesterday.

Markets were lower yesterday: The SPX500 fell 1.06%, the DJ30 was down 0.89% and the NASDAQ100 dropped 1.53%.

Shares in streaming giant Netflix fell 1.48% because it missed subscriber growth forecasts as part of its earnings report.

Top cryptos

Bitcoin was down more than 7%, falling below $40,000. Several top 10 cryptos registered losses of more than 9%, including Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, and Solana.

Top movers

In the top 100, most coins lost between 7 and 9%. Notable standouts were Chainlink and Algorand (both -12%) and NEAR Protocol (-13%), all of which fell out of the top 20.

Secret lost 17%, Yearn Finance and Loopring lost 15%, Theta Network lost 11%, metaverse token SAND lost 12%, and Harmony lost 13%.

UNUS SED LEO, a utility token that’s used across the iFinex ecosystem, is today’s only winner. It gained 3% in the last 24 h.

Trending

The price of Project X Nodes token PXT is up 529% today. The network was created by the 100 Founders, who want to grow a massively successful node type project.

The purpose of the network is to build, nurture, and operate a sustainable passive income cryptocurrency with an inclusive and ethical community of global supporters. Once a node is created, passive income generation begins.

The live SUKU price today is $0.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65.6 million. SUKU is up 57% in the last 24 hours.

Beta Finance is a permissionless money market on Ethereum for borrowing, lending and shorting crypto assets, which is becoming more and more popular. It gained 28% today.