Market highlights January 21: Bearish trend continues in crypto markets
The crypto market remained on its overall lower trajectory over the past 24 hours, as most major cryptos registered steep declines. Overall, the crypto market has lost more than $140 billion since yesterday.
Markets were lower yesterday: The SPX500 fell 1.06%, the DJ30 was down 0.89% and the NASDAQ100 dropped 1.53%.
Shares in streaming giant Netflix fell 1.48% because it missed subscriber growth forecasts as part of its earnings report.
Top cryptos
Bitcoin was down more than 7%, falling below $40,000. Several top 10 cryptos registered losses of more than 9%, including Ethereum, BNB, Cardano, and Solana.
Top movers
In the top 100, most coins lost between 7 and 9%. Notable standouts were Chainlink and Algorand (both -12%) and NEAR Protocol (-13%), all of which fell out of the top 20.
Secret lost 17%, Yearn Finance and Loopring lost 15%, Theta Network lost 11%, metaverse token SAND lost 12%, and Harmony lost 13%.
UNUS SED LEO, a utility token that’s used across the iFinex ecosystem, is today’s only winner. It gained 3% in the last 24 h.
Trending
The price of Project X Nodes token PXT is up 529% today. The network was created by the 100 Founders, who want to grow a massively successful node type project.
The purpose of the network is to build, nurture, and operate a sustainable passive income cryptocurrency with an inclusive and ethical community of global supporters. Once a node is created, passive income generation begins.
The live SUKU price today is $0.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65.6 million. SUKU is up 57% in the last 24 hours.
Beta Finance is a permissionless money market on Ethereum for borrowing, lending and shorting crypto assets, which is becoming more and more popular. It gained 28% today.