May shopping list: 3 coins to consider buying this month

The broader crypto market has started May on a somewhat disappointing note. Some of the major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have all fallen sharply from their rallies in April. While this is concerning, it means there is also a good opportunity to buy decent dips. Here is why:

Despite a slow start in 2022, the crypto industry is still expected to outperform other asset classes.

The long-term prospects of crypto still remain positive even with recent headwinds.

There has never been a better time to buy crypto than now based on the prices.

So, if you are looking at the May dip and wondering where to put your money, here are 3 coins to get now.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has often ranked as one of the most exciting crypto projects in the market. But 2022 hasn’t really delivered a lot of success for the altcoin. Instead, SOL has seen sharp and consistent losses.

it is now trading at its lowest levels this year, and this provides the perfect chance for investors to buy. In fact, Solana has a realistic chance of growing 3 or more times this year. The current dip is merely short-term.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) is one coin that doesn’t often get the attention that it deserves. The project has grown quite steadily over the last few months. However, just like many other altcoins, it remains in a downtrend due to slow improvements in investor sentiment across the market. But once the crypto market bounces back, ATOM will be one of the big gainers.

Waves (WAVES)