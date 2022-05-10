Top 3 coins to buy as the crypto market dips

The broader crypto market declined sharply at the beginning of May. Most coins in the top ten have all fallen by double figures since the beginning of the month. The dip however presents investors will have a decent chance to buy promising coins at a very discounted price. Here is why you should buy:

The crypto market has proved to be quite resilient over the last 5 months.

The market has had to deal with serious economic and geopolitical shocks

Crypto is likely to rebound and surge in the medium and longer term.

For the dip hunters out there, we have a list of three coins below that should be worth watching in May.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) is one of the leading stablecoin platforms in the world. In the month of May alone, the coin has lost over 30% of its value. We do not expect LUNA to rebound immediately. However, this is a project that is backed by very decent fundamentals.

For those of you looking for decent long-term investments in crypto, you won’t find a more suitable option than LUNA. The coin is very cheap right now, considering the potential it offers. It’s time to get it.

Kadena (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) is an innovative blockchain designed to address some of the challenges associated with Proof of Work networks. In essence, KDA offers the security of proof of work models while maintaining high speeds and scalability. The coin has dipped by over 25% in the last few days. It is a prime asset right now for global dip buyers.

Oasis Network (ROSE)