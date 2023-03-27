MicroStrategy buys another $150 million worth of Bitcoin
presale final stage
Start
presale final stage
Start
Home Latest Cryptocurrency News MicroStrategy buys another $150 million worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy buys another $150 million worth of Bitcoin

By Benson Toti - min read
  • MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor announced the company had repaid the $205 million loan at a 22% discount.
  • The company also bought 6,455 bitcoins worth $150 million.
  • Saylor’s company currently holds more than 138,900 bitcoins.

MicroStrategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has revealed it recently purchased more BTC. 

The business intelligence company, founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, also announced on Monday that it had repaid the loan to the failed crypto-friendly bank Silvergate Bank.

MicroStrategy repays $250 million loan, buys 6,455 BTC

Saylor, referencing his company’s latest SEC filing, said that MicroStrategy has now fully repaid the $205 million loan it borrowed from Silvergate in March 2022. The company reportedly cleared the loan principal with a 22% discount, with Friday’s payoff seeing MicroStrategy clear the collateralized loan at $160 million.

As a result, the company recouped its 34,619 BTC that had been pledged as collateral.

MicroStrategy also confirmed the purchase of 6,455 BTC, acquired for a total of $150 million and at an average $23,238 a coin. Saylor’s bitcoin strategy now includes a total Bitcoin haul of 138,955 BTC since the company’s first move in 2020. 

So far, the total BTC holdings have been acquired at a cost of $4.1 billion, with each bitcoin purchased at the average price of $29,817.

Bitcoin currently trades around $27,809 while MicroStrategy shares closed at $256.67 on Friday and were 0.07% down at 9.10 am ET ahead of US markets opening on Monday.

Share this article
Categories
Markets
Tags
Bitcoin News
BTC
MicroStrategy
Continue loading
We use cookies to personalise content & ads, provide social media features and offer you a better experience. By continuing to browse the site or clicking "Continue" you are consenting to the use of cookies on this website.