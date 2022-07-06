Milkomeda, a Layer 2 solution built to enhance user experience and developer traction, and deliver the next generation of inter-blockchain interoperability for the leading Layer 1 ecosystems, is accepting applications for its first DAO Hackathon taking place in August 2022, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Building the next generation of DAOs for Cardano

The two-week hackathon will bring together developers from all over the world to build the next generation of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) for the Cardano ecosystem, powered by the Milkomeda sidechain.

As a Project Catalyst initiative, there is a total of $45,000 in prize money to be won.

5 challenges to perfect DAO protocols

Hackathon participants can join as a team or individually, using any programming language such as JavaScript, Typescript, or Solidity.

The event involves five challenges: UI for DAOs, tooling for DAOs, Social DAOs, DeFi DAO, and Bootstrapping DAOs. The goal of each challenge is to improve existing DAO protocols, expand on UX, and empower the developer community to build creative tooling.

The hackathon invites developers in web3 interested in building novel tools and solutions for decentralized governance in Cardano to apply. Judging criteria includes technical implementation, design, potential future impact, development, and pitch.

Backed by Solana and Coinbase

Milkomeda is backed by investors such as Arrington Capital, Solana Capital, and Coinbase.

About Milkomeda

Milkomeda delivers EVM compatibility to the leading Layer 1 ecosystems by offering the popular smart contracting language, Solidity, while enhancing inter-blockchain interoperability, user experience, and developer traction, all at the Layer 2 level.