MEW is the leading wallet platform for digital assets on Ethereum, and Enkrypt brings its functionality to the Polkadot ecosystem.

MyEtherWallet (MEW), a leading platform in the crypto sector for the access to the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, has launched Enkrypt, a user-friendly cross-chain browser extension for Ethereum and Polkadot (DOT).

The web extension, which will support seamless multi-chain transactions for users on Ethereum and for the first time Polkadot, was developed in conjunction with Swiss platform Web3 Foundation, the MEW team said in a press release .

Enkrypt targets Web3 growth

Ethereum’s impending transition to Proof-of-Stake consensus with the Beacon Chain merge and the potential explosion of Web 3 technologies aided the developers’ efforts to create the browser extension.

It is hoped the feature will enable further adoption across the Ethereum ecosystem and tap into the interoperability capabilities possible with the Polkadot protocol. Cross-chain access will also be available through parachain integrations, including with top platforms Acala and Moonbeam. The feature will also extend to all the canary networks across the various protocols.

“Interoperability between blockchains has been top-of-mind for MEW users and is a pivotal step towards broader crypto adoption,” Kosala Hemachandra, founder and CEO of MyEtherWallet said in the press release.

The Enkrypt extension, Hemachandra added, is designed to enhance user experience as they interact across the multi-chain ecosystem.

Users can access the extension on the major browser platforms – Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari – and will benefit from being able to natively integrate with their MEW wallets on browsers and on mobile.