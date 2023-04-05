NFT marketplace OpenSea announces the launch of OpenSea Pro

Key takeaways

NFT marketplace OpenSea has announced the launch of OpenSea Pro.

The launch comes after OpenSea acquired NFT aggregator Gem in April 2022.

OpenSea has been losing its dominance in the NFT space to rival Blur.

OpenSea launches OpenSea Pro

OpenSea, one of the leading NFT marketplaces in the world, announced the launch of OpenSea Pro on Tuesday, April 4th.

While announcing this via a blog post , OpenSea revealed that OpenSea Pro is its new nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace aggregator designed to serve the needs of professional users.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes after OpenSea acquired NFT aggregator Gem in April 2022. The acquisition enabled OpenSea to develop and refine Gem’s platform to create the new OpenSea Pro. in its blog post, OpenSea wrote;

“OpenSea Pro introduces a new level of optionality, selection, and control for pro collectors. Building on previous Gem designs, we’re excited to roll out a vastly improved (read: larger and more reliable) suite of features that will allow collectors to discover the best deals and insights across 170 marketplaces, and access sophisticated tools that meet their need for automation.”

OpenSea seeks to offer users a new level of optionality, selection, and control and is targeted at professional collectors.

The NFT marketplace added that OpenSea Pro would provide a wide range of improved features that would enable collectors to discover the best deals across 170 marketplaces.

OpenSea Pro introduces advanced orders

OpenSea pointed out that its pro version comes with an “advanced orders” feature, which allows users to sweep across the deepest liquidity of any NFT marketplace aggregator.

This feature grants users control over their purchases on the platform. The company also revealed that OpenSea Pro is compatible with mobile devices and is optimized for mobile devices. Hence, allowing users to browse, sweep and list using their mobile phones.

Users of OpenSea Pro can also list NFTs on OpenSea with 0% fees for a limited period.