TRON and BitTorrent are exploring zkEVM integration

TRON and BitTorrent are exploring zkEVM integration

By Benson Toti - min read
  • TRON (TRX) founder Justin Sun announced the move via his Twitter account on Wednesday, 5 April.
  • zkEVM integration will help TRON and BitTorrent enhance privacy, improve security and scalability, Sun noted.
  • TRX and BTT prices were largely flat in the Asian trading hours.

 TRON and BitTorrent are looking at integrating zero knowledge proof technology via zkEVM (ZK Ethereum Virtual Machine), TRON founder Justin Sun has noted.

Zero knowledge proofs are increasingly becoming a crucial technology integration across blockchains, with enhanced privacy and security key to cryptocurrencies and burgeoning decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. 

Polygon zkEVM, which went live on mainnet on 27 March, is one of the latest projects to implement the technology.

TRON and BitTorrent exploring zkEVM

The TRON (RTX) network is a smart contracts platform that supports decentralised applications (dApps), while BitTorent (BTT), which Sun acquired in 2018 in a reported $140 million deal, is a cryptocurrency token that powers transactions on the file sharing network.

TRON and BitTorrent are exploring ways to integrate the ZK Ethereum Virtual Machine (ZKEVM) into its ecosystem. ZK-EVM is a trustless and secure smart contract execution environment that leverages zero-knowledge proofs to ensure the privacy of the transaction data,” Sun said.

According to Sun, integrating zkEVM has the potential to bring several benefits to the two ecosystems, including improved scalability, enhanced interoperability, and increased privacy and security. 

The TRX founder has however noted that any plans for zkEVM integration remain “in the exploratory stage,” with “no guarantee that it will be implemented in the future.”

TRX price hovered around $0.066, up 3% in the past seven days, while BTT was trading at $0.00000063, up 1.8% on the day early Wednesday and about 4% in the past week.

