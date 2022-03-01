Qredo has been gaining steadily over the past few weeks. Its fully diluted market cap has increased by 28% today, and its trading volume – by 163%. This article explains what Qredo is, if it would make a valuable investment, and the best places to buy Qredo now.

Top places to buy Qredo now

As QRDO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges.

What is Qredo?

Qredo is an ecosystem that claims to be rearchitecting digital asset ownership and blockchain connectivity. It has pioneered the first decentralized trustless multi-party computation (MPC) custodial network.

This advancement enables Qredo to offer decentralized custody, native cross-chain swaps, and cross-platform liquidity access. By leveraging the latest innovations in cryptography and distributed ledger technology, Qredo delivers a powerful global network for securing and trading digital assets.

The ecosystem’s QRDO token provides a means of utility and governance to the Qredo Network. Qredo is designed to include a “user centric” incentive structure that economically favors the participants of the Qredo Network, driving user adoption and utilization of the network.

Qredo price prediction

Wallet Investor expects a long-term increase. Qredo will trade for $12.60 five years from now, corresponding to revenue of around +346%. A $100 investment in Qredo made now could go up to $446 in 5 years if this analyst’s prediction is accurate.

