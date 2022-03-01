Waves is a multipurpose blockchain platform created by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov, also known as Sasha Ivanov. In what could be a show of support for Ukraine, the token is skyrocketing. It added almost 40% to its value.

If you want to know more about Waves, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Waves, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Waves now

As WAVES is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase WAVES using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy WAVES right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for WAVES

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including WAVES.

What is Waves?

Waves supports various use cases including decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Launched following one of the industry’s earliest ICOs, it initially set out to improve on the first blockchain platforms by increasing speed, utility and user-friendliness.

The platform has undergone various changes and added new spin-off features to build on its original design. Waves’ native token is an uncapped supply token used for standard payments such as block rewards.

From the outset, Waves aimed to appeal to prospective business clients looking to use blockchain to improve processes or create new services. When launched, it ensured that speeds and ease-of-use surpassed those of the competition.

Should I buy Waves today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Waves price prediction

Price Prediction is bullish on Waves. They predict it can go up to $19.75 this year with the average trading price of $17.26. In 2023, it will be worth at least $23, but its price can reach $28.84.

The following year, 1 WAVES will trade for $32.52 as the bare minimum. The highest it can go up to is $39.39. The price of 1 WAVES is expected to reach at least $45.76 in 2025.

Waves on social media