PancakeSwap token has pumped by 12% in the past one week

CAKE has ranked high on social metrics in the week

The cryptocurrency has met a psychological $5 resistance and could correct

PancakeSwap CAKE/USD continues to excite despite the broader market slump. The cryptocurrency trades at close to $5, the highest in 4 months. On crypto ranking, PancakeSwap has moved to #60, up from #78 in July. This week, the cryptocurrency has gained by more than 12%.

CAKE’s gains coincide with positive social metrics. On September 29, the cryptocurrency was the second most mentioned BNB Chain project on Twitter. The social media mentions coincided with a 3.95% price jump in 24 hours.

Again on September 24, CAKE ranked second behind XRP on the AltRank list. The list ranks tokens based on social metrics and indicates upside anticipation for the coin. Aappratenly, CAKE was trading at $4.5 on the same date before surging to touch $5 earlier today.

CAKE meets resistance at $5 after weekly gains

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy CAKE with Binance today

Swapzone

Swapzone is a crypto exchange aggregator that operates as a gateway between the cryptocurrency community and exchange services. Swapzone aims to provide a convenient interface, safe user flow, and crystal-clear data for users to find the best exchange rates among the whole cryptocurrency market.

Buy CAKE with Swapzone today

Source – TradingView

Technically, CAKE has been moving in a system of higher highs and higher lows. The price action indicates a building and sustained bullish momentum. The token has corrected slightly after meeting resistance at $5. The level coincides with overbought conditions, with the RSI at 70.

Concluding thoughts

Being overbought does not mean that CAKE will undergo an outright correction. Instead, it suggests that buyers may exit positions, which could force a market correction.

With a positive price movement since June, CAKE is among the cryptos to beat the weak sentiment. With the projected correction at $5, buyers would look again to scoop the token at $4.5.

On the flip side, if CAKE manages to break above $5, it could initiate a longer-lasting recovery. An upside could see the token face minor resistance at $5.7.