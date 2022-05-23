PayPal has its eyes set on an eventual integration of everything crypto and blockchain across its services, the payment giant’s Vice President Richard Nash has hinted.

In an interview with Cointelegraph at the World Economic Forum (WEF 2022) in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, May 23, Nash revealed that the company has plans to embrace every possible service related to cryptocurrency and blockchain.

According to the PayPal VP, the company is working with others within the space to offer customers all that is possible – including digital wallets and CBDCs.

Also speaking at the event, Nash urged governments and regulators to look at policies and regulations that will help the crypto sector. A tweet by HCL Technologies summarized his take:

"Governments and regulators need to get comfortable with crypto at scale. Policy and regulatory discussions are almost as exciting as the technical side of blockchain, and there is a real opportunity in the industry to accelerate adoption" – Richard Nash, PayPal #HCLTechAtDavos pic.twitter.com/BWcg44l6kK — HCL Technologies (@hcltech) May 23, 2022

PayPal launched its crypto buy, hold and sell feature for Bitcoin (BTC) in the US in 2020, indicating at the time that the service would be progressively rolled out across the globe.

In March 2021, the payments giant announced a check-out feature that allows customers to pay merchants using cryptocurrencies.