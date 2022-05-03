The token of Petoverse hit an all-time high on May 1 and its ads went live on Etherscan, which the platform’s team considered an amazing step forward in their “non-stop marketing campaign.”

Since then, PETO has lost just under a tenth of its value.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about PETO: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy PETO now.

Top places to buy PETO now

As PETO is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase PETO using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy PETO right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Pancakeswap DEX

Head to Pancakeswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for PETO

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including PETO.

What is PETO?

Petoverse bills itself as the first metaverse project to reward users with a decentralized financial asset that has a sustainable fixed compound interest model. This is made possible through the use of PETO’s auto-staking protocol.

The platform is crossing frontiers by integrating the metaverse MMORPG concept with a truly unique auto-staking protocol.

It promises to pay fixed APY every 15 minutes. Users’ portfolios have the potential to grow dramatically thanks to the simple system the platform utilizes: buy, hold, earn.

Should I buy PETO today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also, consider how you would feel about losing money.

PETO price prediction

Digital Coin Price is quite bullish on PETO. They make the following forecast:

2022: $10 – $11.39

2023: $10.80 – $13

2024: $9.95 – $13.34

2025: $14 – $17.83

PETO on social media