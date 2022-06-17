Platypus Finance Pioneers Unbiased NFT Minting On Avalanche

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 17th June, 2022, Chainwire

NFT owners and traders alike have had their woes about NFT minting: it’s not a fair mint to begin with. Most projects’ minting method is off-chain, making it vulnerable to corruption and exploitation. Generated and stored NFT contents and metadata are off-chain, making them susceptible to data losses.

Platypus Finance is pioneering a solution to this controversial phenomenon in the Avalanche ecosystem. They are the first to have innovated an on-chain random generation minting method for NFT on Avalanche. This brought fairness, transparency, and user safety to the process of minting NFTs.

On-chain random generation minting process

There are some NFTs that are more valuable than others. NFTs with DeFi utilities have an even greater advantage as the rarity of the minted NFT determines how much its owner will benefit from it. Without transparency and a true random generation, the process can be corrupted. Specific individuals will primarily benefit by minting the rarest NFT, leaving the public with the more common ones to mint.

Platypus Finance’s minting process embodies its values and priority – which is its very own user base. With on-chain random generation, everyone has an equal opportunity to gain the best NFTs – without prejudice, favoritism, and inequality.

About Platypus NFT

Platypus NFTs are called Platypus Heroes. In essence, Platypus Heroes improve liquidity investors’ performance for farming profit in exciting ways. Heroes are born with a unique pairing of body parts and enthusiasm. Some of them always look excited, while some of them have a milder demeanor. Some heroes love blings, and some even have their own vices!

Platypus heroes are made of randomly generated attributes for their eyes, mouth, body, skin, tail, and accessories. Each attribute equals a score, and when added together, equals a total score that determines the class of the NFT. There are 5 different class levels which range from common to legendary – and basically, the higher the class, the rarer it is.

Platypus Heroes have powers- They boost liquidity mining performance, giving LPs on the platform an advantage. There are only 10,000 Platypus Heroes in supply. There’s a lot of excitement in the community for its official launch in June 2022.

To learn more about Platopia and platypus NFT, check out its whitepaper at platypus.finance/nft/ .

