Polkadot Price Predictions Set To Soar as AltSignals’ ASI Token Hits the Market. Will The New Crypto Asset Beat Polkadot?

Early 2023 has seen a long-term trend reversal in the crypto markets, as Bitcoin has started to reclaim previous price levels, and many altcoins have reached new highs. The Polkadot price prediction remains bullish over the coming years, while AltSignals (ASI), a new crypto asset launched during this period, has been attracting significant investment already.

Early-stage crypto ASI is now expected to outperform Polkadot

Despite being a new crypto asset within Web3, AltSignals has already begun attracting significant investment levels. The ASI token presale has raised $112kin just 1 day since the event started, a strong signal of intent from the new platform.

In contrast, the Polkadot price prediction looks ready for a reversal after significant upward momentum at the beginning of 2023. The DOT token almost doubled in value between January and March and has since corrected.

While Polkadot remains a top 20 cryptocurrency by market cap, AltSignals is just launching its crypto token. New crypto assets often produce massive investment returns, and AltSignals’ unique blockchain offering could make it next in line for 100x gains.

What is Polkadot?

Polkadot (DOT) is an interoperable blockchain network and innovative layer-0 protocol. Polkadot unleashes the potential of blockchains to reach a far broader scale than has been possible in the past, as interoperability limitations have been a key barrier to blockchain scalability.

Polkadot helps its users easily exchange data and value between independent blockchain networks, giving anyone access to cutting-edge blockchain technology without participating in risky bridging processes.

Polkadot price prediction: Could DOT reach $100 in 2025?

The DOT token reached its previous all-time high during the 2021 bull market, climbing to a $54 valuation. The current Polkadot price prediction highlights critical resistance areas at $15 and $30 on the way back to an all-time high.

The Polkadot price prediction forecasts the potential for 10x gains from DOT in the coming years, but it may struggle to make significant improvements on its previous high. By 2025, experts suggest that the Polkadot price prediction is a maximum of $86.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals has supported 50,000+ crypto traders with profitable trading signals since its launch in 2017. The project utilizes algorithmic indicators to deliver signals with an unmatched level of accuracy, making it an industry-leading platform for crypto trading tools.

The proprietary indicator released by AltSignals, AltAlgo™, helped those who matched its trades to 10x their portfolio in 19 separate months. It boasts an impressive accuracy rate of over 70%, making it one of the most successful trading indicators in Web3.

AltSignals is expanding its blockchain offering by releasing a new crypto asset, ASI. ASI provides access to a new-and-improved trading toolkit powered by an artificial intelligence called ActualizeAI.

ActualizeAI will leverage natural language processing (NLP) and predictive modeling to augment AltSignals’ trading tools with machine learning capabilities. By unleashing the full power of artificial intelligence on crypto market data, ActualizeAI is expected to give traders of all skill levels an edge while trading.

How does ASI work?

The new crypto asset being released by AltSignals, ASI, provides direct access to ActualizeAI – the artificial intelligence trading stack currently being developed by AltSignals.

The platform’s native token also provides entry to AI Members Club, an online community designed to give users more profitable trading opportunities. AI Members Club will provide users with access to public and private sales for promising crypto projects, which are often highly lucrative investment opportunities.

AI Members Club will also host online trading tournaments where massive crypto rewards are paid out to winners. As well as this, ASI token holders can stake their new crypto asset directly on the AltSignals platform and start earning a passive income.

Could ASI reach $5 in 2025?

AltSignals has the potential to become a significant AI-based blockchain protocol. It offers a novel solution to navigating market volatility that could appeal to many users over time.

Some experts are forecasting significant investment returns from the ASI token presale. The price of ASI will rise from $0.012 to $0.02274 during the event before it goes live on exchanges at the $0.02274 price level. By 2025, the new crypto asset could possibly be worth more than $5 – a staggering 200x price rise from the end of the presale.

AltSignals vs. Polkadot price prediction: Which is the better investment opportunity?

As a brand-new crypto asset, AltSignals is expected to produce a higher percentage return when compared with the Polkadot price prediction. While DOT investors are still likely to see significant returns, ASI is a fascinating investment opportunity for a key reason.

AI protocols in crypto are generating an increasing level of hyperbole, and many experts are suggesting that it could be the next subdomain of Web3 to take off truly. AltSignals could spearhead this progress over the coming years, which makes the new crypto asset presale a promising investment opportunity.