Polygon (MATIC/USD) traded at a support zone at $0.8 on Friday, a level it has held for a week. Although the consolidation is not positive for bulls, it should give hope for a potential recovery. That’s combined with positive cryptocurrency news for the Polygon network.

According to the latest announcement, Polygon has launched its second and final public testnet. The testnet makes Polygon ready for the mainnet launch in Ethereum, expected in early 2023. The announcement indicated that the testnet was for a new upgrade, dubbed recursion. The upgrade is expected to boost Ethereum scaling significantly.

Polygon has lauded the upgrade, which says it is the first zkEVM, a new scaling technology on Ethereum. zkEVM is expected to enhance Ethereum’s speeds and privacy and cut transaction costs. That would make it easier to build dApps.

MATIC price is yet to react to the positive developments. However, data from PolygonScan shows that unique addresses on the network are rising. The addresses hit an all-time high of more than 201 million this week. The growth underlines continued growth in the activity that could boost MATIC’s price at a later date.

MATIC defends the $0.8 zone from the bear pressure

MATIC/USD Chart by TradingView

The daily chart outlook puts bears in control of MATIC. The RSI remains below the midpoint, while the MACD indicator is bearish, with weak momentum.

However, from the price outlook, MATIC has stabilised around $0.08. Recovery could be underway if bulls continue to build up. Buyers are still few at the support. The price could head towards $1 next in the bull scenario.

Concluding thoughts

We remain in a largely bear market. However, MATIC price could find a short-term appreciation if the token recovers at the support. Activity is already building on the network to give buyers hope in the medium and long term.

