Which cryptocurrencies are likely to find their way into Twitter’s payments?

Investors anticipate Twitter to add cryptocurrencies to its payment methods

DOGE, BNB, and MASK are thought to be the likeliest additions

An addition would be followed by price surges

The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk elicited enthusiasm from most crypto enthusiasts. A long-standing question has been whether the acquisition will pave the way for accepting cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. The potential addition of “Payments” under Twitter’s vision, dubbed Twitter 2.0, raised the speculations. The following three are touted as the most likely:

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Surely Dogecoin (DOGE) cannot miss the list. After all, Musk has often been labelled the Dogecoin father owing to his support for the meme cryptocurrency. The token, created in 2013, has often been called a joke coin due to its limited utility.

DOGE was the first cryptocurrency to gain strongly when Musk acquired Twitter, underlining investors’ speculations. In early November, Binance announced the Bluebird Index, which included DOGE. As you already know, the “bluebird” is associated with the Twitter logo. That raised speculations that the crypto exchange was preparing to track Twitter-accepted cryptocurrencies.

Binance coin (BNB)

Binance (BNB/USD) is the other most rumoured cryptocurrency for Twitter payment. It is the native token of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange. Binance helped Musk acquire Twitter, raising speculations that the billionaire investor could return gratitude by accepting BNB as payment. Besides that, BNB is now part of the Bluebird Index. Binance CEO has also hinted at possible support of BNB on Twitter.

MASK

The token of the Mask Network (MASK/USD) is the last cryptocurrency in Binance Bluebird Index. The launch of the index was followed by a strong surge in MASK price as investors speculated it could make a cut in Twitter’s payment. After all, CZ has supported the idea of the use of several cryptocurrencies on Twitter’s payment module. The inclusion in the Bluebird index is the clearest sign that MASK is a crypto to watch if Twitter implements payments.

Summary

There are numerous cryptocurrencies that could make a cut on Twitter payments. However, DOGE, BNB, and MASK occupy the slots of top contenders. Watch their price movements if Twitter and Musk give the next hint.