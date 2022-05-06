FTX, KuCoin, and a few other leading exchanges recently listed Project Galaxy. What’s more, Binance announced a promotion, starting today and running until May 13.

All users who accumulate a net deposit of at least 50 GAL, the native token of Project Galaxy, or trade at least 35 GAL across the eligible GAL spot trading pairs will share a prize pool of $60,000 in GAL token vouchers.

The token added almost 10% to its value today. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Project Galaxy, this guide is for you.

What is Project Galaxy?

Project Galaxy is one of the leading Web3 credential data networks. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage digital credential data and NFTs to build better products and communities.

Project Galaxy provides the infrastructure for community members to curate and contribute digital credentials to the Galaxy Credential Data Network. The infrastructure supports curating credentials through multiple data sources.

Should I buy Project Galaxy today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Project Galaxy price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts serious growth from the current $15.75. Its forecast is below:

2022: $20 – $22.42

2023: $21.61 – $26

2024: $20.11 – $29.64

2025: $28.12 – $35.60

