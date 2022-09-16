Prosper price prediction: Here’s why PROS is surging

Prosper price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks as demand for the coin jumps. It rose to a high of $1.8615, which was the highest level since December last year. It has recovered by more than 1,436% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of over $7.9 million.

What is Prosper and why is it rising?

The betting and prediction market is one of the biggest industries globally. It is also one of the most regulated sectors in most countries. Therefore, it has been ripe for disruption, especially using the blockchain industry.

Prosper is one of the fast-growing companies that is aiming to disrupt the sector. It describes itself as the first prediction market with on-chain liquidity aggregation. The platform using the PROS token to facilitate transactions in the ecosystem. After making a transaction, a person can stake an equal amount of PROS token to insure the deal.

There are two main reasons why Prosper price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. First, the coin has jumped after it was listed in Binance, the biggest exchange in the world. The company made it possible to trade the PROS/BUSD pair.

PROS price has also rallied as investors cheer the recent news of the upcoming upgrade. The upgrade will introduce several features like Prosper DAO, Prosper Votes, crypt productions, social predictions. Prosper DAO will be a package that will provide users with the ability to have community voting with their tokens and NFTs. Therefore, investors believe that the coin will continue soaring in the coming months.

Prosper price prediction

The daily chart shows that the PROS price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. Along the way, the coin has surged above the important resistance level at $0.9490, which was the highest point on April 2nd.

The coin has also surged above all moving averages, which is usually a bullish sign. Also, it moved slightly above the neckline of the inverted head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will keep rising as sellers target the next key resistance level at $3.

