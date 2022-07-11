PSG club selling NFT tickets & commemorative NFTs for 1st tour of Japan

Paris Saint-German (PSG), a renowned French football club, has kicked off the selling of NFT tickets and commemorative NFTs for their first tour in Japan since 1995 (27 years).

The football club stated in their website:

“In the summer of 2022, Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best football clubs in the world, will tour Japan! To commemorate their first visit to Japan in 27 years, we will be offering premium NFT tickets and commemorative NFTs that you can only get here and now.”

According to the announcement, there will be 3 NFT tickets (each ticket will cost about 180.36 ETH, which is over $205k at current price rates) for the three matches that are scheduled to take place in Japan.

On the other hand, the commemorative NFTs will feature moments captured in pictures and videos from the tour. The first match is scheduled to kick off on July 20 with Japan Kawasaki Frontale. The PSG match will be featuring stars like Lionel Messi.

The sale will end on Wednesday and all the ticket holders will have a chance to access the VIP room as well as join the VIP party with the players.

PSG crypto adoption

PSG has been among the football teams that have been embracing NFTs and Cryptos in their recent campaigns.

Last month, PSG disclosed its plans to launch an NFT collection that will commemorate their 10th league championship and also the year of the Tiger featuring Taiwanese Pop Star, Jay Chou. The collection is expected to feature 10,000 NFTs.

Also, according to last year’s reports, Lionel Messi while signing a deal with PSG opted to receive some of his transfer package in the crypto fan tokens.

The sports world seems to be on the rising spree to adopt crypto as more clubs sign partnerships with crypto organizations. These partnerships will be a great boost for the Crypto firms since they will be able to reach new fans and investors.