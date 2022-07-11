Bybit is set to launch the governance token of Land of Conquest on Bybit Launchpad 2.0

Bybit, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced earlier today that it would list SLG, the governance token of Land of Conquest, on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Bybit will host the initial exchange offering for SLG, which will be available on the Bybit Launchpad 2.0, a freshly revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects, with the full spot listing scheduled for July 19.

Following this latest development, SLG joins a host of other web3 initiatives debuting on Bybit’s intuitive platform for promising crypto projects.

The team explained that Bybit Launchpad 2.0 allows users to gain early access to some of the most promising tokens in the cryptocurrency space. Bybit explained that;

“Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Users can also buy the best-performing tokens from previous listings via the Launchpad.”

Land of Conquest is an upcoming play-to-earn Massive Multiplayer Online Simulated Life Game (MMOSLG). The development team has been in the gaming space for over a decade.

Thousands of players will interact and play the game together in various semi-realistic ways as an MMO simulated life game.

The game has received investment from some leading venture capital firms, including Mirana Ventures, PopFun, CCV, C2, and New Start Ventures. The game is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the native token, SLG, will debut exclusively on Bybit.

Furthermore, the Bybit NFT Marketplace will partner with Land of Conquest to launch its first NFT mystery box on July 15. The team explained that NFTs would be essential in Land of Conquest as they will be used to represent multiple important in-game assets, including land, heroes, and mechs, providing bonuses used to strengthen the players’ fortresses.