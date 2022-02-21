The live Radicle price today is $7.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $306.5 million. Radicle is up 44.50% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Radicle, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Radicle now

As RAD is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RAD using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RAD right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for RAD

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RAD.

What is Radicle?

Radicle is a decentralized network for code collaboration. Its stated mission is to develop secure, resilient, sovereigh infrastructure for open-source communities that is not built on platforms, but exclusively on open protocols.

Through Radicle's protocols, developers are able to collaborate on code without relying on middlemen.

Radicle's peer-to-peer network is facilitated by an opt-in ETH smart contract system that allows global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols to help maintainers sustain their open-source work.

Since launching in beta, the ecosystem has seen over 1,000 projects launched on the network. These have attracted substantial interest from the collective Web3 community.

Should I buy Radicle today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Radicle price prediction

According to Price Prediction, the price of Radicle will keep growing. In 2022, the minimum it will reach is $7.47. It looks like it’s almost there considering the current price. It can go up to $8.24.

PP forecasts Radicle will trade for at least $11 in 2023 and at least $15.78 in 2024. It can go up to $18.82 that year. 1 Radicle will reach at least $22.65 in 2025, around three times its current price.

