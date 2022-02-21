Bitgert bills itself as a crypto engineering organization, which has developed the fastest blockchain with speed of 100,000 TPS (Transactions Per Second) and an almost nonexistent transaction fee. It is soaring on news of a KuCoin listing.

This guide has all you need to know about Bitgert, if it’s worth buying, and the best places to buy Bitgert now.

Top places to buy Bitgert now

What is Bitgert?

Bitgert’s ecosystem includes projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more. The network has a BRC20/ERC20/BEP20 supported wallet on Android and iOS. The native token BRISE runs on Binance Smart Chain.

Bitgert is said to have delivered more than four great new products within 200 days of its launch. These are the BRISE wallet for BEP20/ERC20 tokens, BRISE swap for BEP20 tokens, BRISE audits with leaderboard support, and BRISE staking.

Currently, they have an exchange under development. There are 420,000,000,000,000 tokens in circulation. The supply is capped at 1000,000,000,000,000.

Should I buy Bitgert today?

Nothing can substitute doing your own research. Any investment decision you make should be based on your market expertise, your attitude to risk, and the features and spread of your portfolio. Also consider how you would feel about losing money.

Bitgert price prediction

Tech News Leader is bullish on the price of BRISE. While its current price is $0.00000062, the analyst predicts it can go as high as $0.00000122 in one year, $0.00000362 in five, and $0.00002635 in a decade.

Bitgert on social media