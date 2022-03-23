Risk vs Reward: Top risky cryptocurrencies that could deliver insane returns

Risk and reward are a calculation that every investor makes. The moment you put your money in an asset, you accept to some degree that indeed that investment may not go as planned. But risky bets also tend to deliver great returns. Here are some tips on how you can play this:

Only invest the least amount of capital in assets you consider risky

Do not hold risky assets for a long time

Learn to cut losses if the investment fails to go to plan.

So, if you are interested in some risky plays that still have a lot of potential to deliver insane returns, the following top coins should be a great option. However, please do your due diligence and invest at your own risk.

Kadena (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) is still one of the main chains that use the proof of work model. This model has been highly criticized due to energy usage and high fees. Kadena has, however, tried to remedy this by launching what it calls “braided chains”.

This has largely helped to maintain efficiency, but more could still be done. While investor sentiment towards proof of work chains is starting to slow, if Kadena can find scaling solutions, it could offer incredible returns in the end.

Aurory (AURY)

Play-to-earn games have become very popular in crypto over the last 12 months. Some projects like Axie Infinity managed to hit a lot of success in 2021.

Aurory (AURY) is one project that is hoping to emulate this success. The challenge is that there is a lot of competition in play to earn, which adds to the risk. But if it succeeds, then we could see a huge success story.

There are other notable high-risk, high-reward tokens that you can buy. These include Netvrk, Aldrin, Polkadex, and others. But the two above should be worth checking out.