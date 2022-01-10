The lovable puppy meme token hardly needs an introduction. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Shiba Inu, this guide is for you.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu coin was created anonymously in August 2020 under the pseudonym “Ryoshi.” The meme coin quickly gained speed and value as a community of investors was drawn in by the cute charm of the coin paired with headlines and Tweets from personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Shiba Inu aimed to be the Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin’s Srypt-based mining algorithm.

Shiba Inu and the SHIB token are part of a swarm of dog-themed cryptocurrencies, including Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge), Dogecoin (DOGE), JINDO INU (JIND), Alaska Inu (LAS), and Alaskan Malamute Token (LASM).

Should I buy Shiba Inu today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Shiba Inu price prediction

According to Crowd Wisdom, Shiba Inu will trade between $0.0000281 and $0.0000288 in the next few hours. Their technical recommendation for this time frame is Buy. 2 of the 6 momentum indicators are positive and just one is negative.

