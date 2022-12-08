Solana token has been consolidating for a month

The FTX crash has been a blow to SOL’s price and recovery

SOL trades with lower volumes, and a potential drop could occur

Solana (SOL/USD) trades at $13. The cryptocurrency has held to this key level for a month now. The level was reached after a sharp sell-off. That gives buyers the confidence that SOL is consolidating ahead of a potential takeoff. However, it is also true that SOL is just one potential bear leg, and the token will hit levels at or below $10. Fundamentals have not been favourable either.

CoinJournal previously reported that activity on the Solana blockchain was on the decline. That comes even as investors lose trust in the proclaimed Ethereum killer. Earlier in the year, frequent network hacks accelerated SOL’s bear market, amid an ongoing crypto winter. The latest blow now comes from the FTX crash in November, which took SOL to $13. However, even as other major cryptocurrencies make some comeback, SOL continues to struggle. Investors are still not convinced, a month after the FTX exit.

Solana Compass shows that Alameda Research still possesses 48.6 million Solana tokens. The total worth of the tokens is around $700 million, representing nearly 9% of SOL in circulation. Clearly, such reports may spell doom for SOL.

SOL trades with weakening volume at $13

SOL/USD Chart by TradingView

Looking at the daily chart, SOL trades with negligible and falling volumes despite holding at the $13 support. The level coincides with the 20-day MA but is below the 50-day MA. Although the MACD indicator has slightly improved, momentum is weak and bearish.

From a technical point of view, SOL is consolidating, but the bear pressure could mount as buyers weaken at the developing support.

What next for SOL?

A weak trading volume suggests buyers avoid SOL despite the price holding strongly to $13. Although the consolidation is positive and could give buyers time to push prices higher, the token is under pressure. Investors should remain cautious before buying SOL .

Where to buy SOL

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy SOL with eToro today Disclaimer

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy SOL with Binance today