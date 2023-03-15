Wemade and Space and Time want to use blockchain technology to power the next generation of GameFi.

WEMIX CEO Shane Kim says “blockchain is the future of gaming.”

The partnership targets onboarding the next wave of game developers to the blockchain gaming industry.

Wemade, a leading publicly-listed South Korea-based game developer, has announced a strategic partnership with decentralised data warehousing provider Space and Time (SxT).

The collaboration will allow Wemade, a company with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion, tap into SxT’s suite of developer tools to power its growing line of blockchain and gaming services. Wemade is the game studio behind the blockbuster RPG title ‘The Legend of Mir 2’.

According to Wemade, Space and Time’s decentralised tools will help the company service over 20 play-to-earn (P2E) games, including global no.1 game MIR4. The partnership is set to work via Wemade’s blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY.

Powering next-gen GameFi development

WEMIX PLAY is part of Wemade’s mega-ecosystem, which includes the mainnet WEMIX 3.0 for NFTs and DeFi and WEMIX coin that will power that ecosystem. WEMIX is also launching an Ethereum layer-2 that will leverage zero knowledge proof (ZKP) protocols to enhance scalability, user privacy and security.

The Wemade blockchain ecosystem will also benefit massively from Space and Time products, including developer access to real-time, tamperproof analytics. Other key features are access to a serverless API gateway and low cost on-chain storage.

These functionalities are key to simplified development and deployment of decentralised applications (dApps). Wemade can also utilise these features to introduce complex earning schemes in different P2E games.

According to the platform, the partnership with Space and Time is targeted at collaborating towards supercharging the next phase of GameFi development. The partnership will help the blockchain gaming industry “onboard the next wave of game developers,” said Nate Holiday, the CEO & co-founder of Space and Time.

According to WEMIX CEO Shane Kim, blockchain gaming offers gamers an opportunity to take greater control and ownership of their digital assets, and that collaborating with SxT is part of the overall goal of enhancing that.

“As the blockchain transformation of traditional games continues to grow, the partnership with Space and Time will help strengthen our blockchain infrastructure capabilities and contribute to our commitment to building an inter-game economy,” he added.