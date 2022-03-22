Staking 2022: Top 3 coins with the best yields

Staking is one of the easiest ways to make money in crypto. There are of course some risks involved. But the potential to make a regular income is there. In recent years, staking programs have emerged, and it can be hard to decide which ones to use. However, here are some things to look out for:

Staking programs should have good yearly yields

They should also offer a flexible exit plan as well.

The projects must have long-term value in the crypto world.

Well, if you are thinking of making steady passive income through staking, here are some of the top 3 coins to go for:

Oasis Network (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a promising chain that is looking to bring DeFi and the decentralized data economy to millions of people. The project has attracted a lot of investors and continues to rank very high in terms of total value locked.

Data Source: Tradingview

As for staking, Oasis offers one of the most robust staking programs with yields of up to 20%. Staking is done using the native ROSE token and is largely used to provide liquidity within the platform.

Oxygen Protocol (OXY)

The staking program by Oxygen Protocol (OXY) is actually not yet up. The plan is to launch it on April 4 this year. But despite this, there is still a lot on offer here. First, the program will allow users to stake assets for as little as 7 days and still earn base rewards of around 6%. But in case you would love to make decent returns, you will need to stake longer. Staking periods of 2 years for example can attract yields of up to 15%.

Chainlink (LINK)