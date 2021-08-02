Terra climbs to 40% weekly gains: where to buy LUNA

Terra (LUNA) has managed 40% gains over the last seven days, the best weekly performance of the top 30 cryptos

Terra is one of a select few major coins in the green today, with a 7% daily gain standing out in a sea of red. The last seven days have been positive for LUNA too, and the price is up by 40% since last Monday.

If you want to buy Terra today, we’ve created this short guide to teach you about the project and show you the best places to buy LUNA.

How & where to buy Terra in the UK and elsewhere

Terra rose to mainstream popularity within the cryptosphere during the earlier part of this bull run, and as such is widely available from many of the top exchanges and brokers. If you want to buy LUNA coins today, sign up with one of the platforms we’ve recommended below and make a deposit. You can start trading the top coins today as soon as your account is funded.

What is Terra?

Terra is a next-generation blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem focused on updating the stablecoin market and implementing real-world solutions using crypto. Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terra, is dedicated to driving adoption through bridging the gap between the worlds of crypto and fiat.

Terra has gained huge popularity for its innovative stablecoin system (which includes the USD-pegged UST), as well as its payment processing functions: payments made through Chai, an e-commerce platform popular in Asia, are settled on the Terra blockchain. Terra’s initial token offering in 2018 raised $32 million, and the project remains well-funded.

Should I buy LUNA today?

LUNA is one of the only major cryptocurrencies to have achieved gains over the weekend, and Terra is now up by more than 40% over the last week. This means that out of the top 30 coins, Terra investors have fared better than anyone else since last Monday. Should this trend continue, along with the ever-increasing adoption of Terra, buying LUNA will seem like a no-brainer to some.

LUNA 1-year chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

As can be seen from Terra’s 1-year chart, LUNA seems to be gathering momentum again. If the crypto market more broadly can reignite the bullishness seen back in April and May, LUNA could resume its bull run in full, and could venture upwards to chart new highs above $20. This could mean a 2x surge from its current price of $11.73.