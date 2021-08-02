Today’s top crypto is OXO.Farm: OXO surges 546%

While the crypto market’s rally has stalled, OXO has shot up by over 540% today

OXO.Farm (OXO) has outperformed many of the top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin today, with 24-hour gains of 546% at the time of writing. Investors looking for activity in a generally stagnant market could have found a hidden gem in OXO.

To find out the best place to buy OXO.Farm, read the section below. We’ve also compiled some key pieces of information relevant to OXO and its price.

How & where to buy OXO.Farm in the UK and elsewhere

If you want to buy OXO tokens today, we recommend using a licensed and regulated broker or exchange platform. We’ve suggested two of the most reputable below, and you can start trading today by signing up with one and making a deposit. Once the money is in your account, you can start investing in the top cryptocurrencies right away.

We advise you to avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) if you can. These platforms are almost always unregulated and expose your investment to the risk of hacks, scams, and fraud.

What is OXO.Farm and what is yield farming?

OXO.Farm is a decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol that enables a process called yield farming, and claims to offer both elevated security and increased profits. Yield farming is a process by which DeFi tokens are “put to work” via staking or pooling, by the automated allocation and reallocation of invested capital according to available yields.

In other words, investors lock their funds into the OXO protocol, and then OXO’s algorithms search the market for the best possible returns on that initial investment. Returns could be generated from lending, pools, staking, or another of the many different income streams available in DeFi. OXO.Farm was founded in May, and operates on the Etherum blockchain.

Should I buy OXO today?

Although the price of OXO declined sharply after the project’s launch, and has been stable for the last month or so, it has flown up today. At the time of writing, OXO is up 546% in the last 24 hours, and the OXO price is at levels not seen since June.

This could be a major change in fortunes for OXO.Farm and OXO investors alike. This kind of buying pressure could result in a prolonged rally, with today’s price of $0.6022 potentially just the first step on a path back to May’s all-time high of $50.