The TerraClassicUSD (USTC), formerly the TerraUSD (UST), was the origin of the current crypto plunge after it de-pegged leading to the crash of the Terra LUNA coin that once traded above $80.

After the events that unfolded, investors seemed to lose taste in the once-popular stablecoin. But following a 523.5% price surge over the past week, investors have once again started accumulating the stablecoin with the hope that it shall get back to its dollar parity of $1.

To help investors and traders who want to buy TerraClassicUSD (USTC), Coinjournal has created a brief article to help with identifying the best places to buy stablecoin.

Best places to buy TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

What is TerraClassicUSD (USTC)?

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is formerly the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin. It was renamed after the Terra fork resulting in the Terra Classic chain and the Terra 2.0 chain.

The Terra fork resulted from the de-pegging of the UST stablecoin from its dollar peg and the USTC seems to be now trying to get back to the dollar parity.

The USTC stablecoin operates on the Terra Classic chain.

Should I buy the USTC today?

If you want to invest in a stablecoin that de-pegged from its dollar parity but has shown signs of regaining the parity, then the USTC could be a good choice.

Nevertheless, you should be aware of the fact that buying the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, especially now when the crypto market prices have been dropping considerably.

USTC price prediction

Going by the current bullish trend, USTC is expected to make considerable price movements as it tries to regain its $1 parity. Investors are optimistic that it will eventually get back to $1.

$USTC social media coverage