After Terra’s hard fork that resulted in the Terra LUNA 2.0 and Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens, the LUNC coin was almost being forgotten as investors opted for the new LUNA 2.0 token. But over the past week, the price of LUNC has gained traction and raised by over 118% thus attracting a lot of attention from investors.

Investors are accumulating the LUNC coin in the hope that it will soon go to at least $1.

To help investors and traders who want to buy Terra Classic (LUNC), Coinjournal has created a brief article to help with identifying the best places to buy it.

Best places to buy Terra Classic (LUNC)

What is Terra Classic (LUNC)?

Terra Classic (LUNC) token resulted from the recent hard fork of the Terra blockchain where the original token was renamed Terra Classic (LUNC) and the new token named Terra 2.0 (LUNA 2.0).

The Terra Classic (LUNC) token now operated on Terra Classic.

The Terra Classic chain is now the chain behind the original UST stablecoin which has since been renamed USTC.

Terra Classic has recently been integrated into the StarShip metaverse, which is one of the largest metaverses, and LUNC will be used as a mode of payment in the StarShip ecosystem. In return, StarShip will assist in the ongoing LUNC burn where it will burn 1.2% of the LUNC tokens it gets as payment.

Should I buy the LUNC today?

If you want to invest in a cryptocurrency that had crashed but currently showing signs of recovery, then the LUNC coin could be a good choice.

Nevertheless, you should be aware of the fact that buying the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, especially now when the crypto market prices have dropped considerably.

LUNC price prediction

Going by the current bullish trend, LUNC is expected to drop another zero hopefully by the end of July. Investors are optimistic that it will soon get above $1.

