The best cryptocurrencies to buy with rising US inflation

Bitcoin has often been described as a hedge against inflation, and for good reason. It can be a good store of wealth even though it has its own volatile nature. But in addition to this, there are still other crypto assets that can help you weather the storm of inflation better. Here is why:

Crypto assets are now part of the mainstream financial industry.

There is a lot of liquidity in the crypto market, so it’s easier to convert assets into money.

The value of crypto still has so much potential for future growth.

So, if you are worried about the rising inflation in the US, we have two crypto assets that may help avoid this. Here they are:

Pax Gold (PAXG)

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a stablecoin whose value is directly linked to the price of gold. In essence, the coin moves in tandem with how gold prices move in the real market. Now, as you know, there is no better hedge against inflation than gold.

We have in fact seen gold prices surge in recent days as new inflation data comes out in the US. Pax Gold allows you to get exposure to the precious metal by simply buying decentralized crypto assets.

Bitcoin (BTC)

If you are not sure about gold, you can always revert back to the ultimate hedge against inflation in crypto. Bitcoin (BTC) has always been a huge part of investment portfolios around the world simply because of its immunity against runaway inflation.

Besides, the value of BTC can dramatically increase in the process. Bitcoin has also off late started to correlate with tech stocks. Tech stocks have often been seen as growth assets and as such, the coin can expose you to more growth in the tech industry while preserving your precious dollars.