Lacoste, a French-based luxury clothing brand, has launched a new NFT collection as it expands into Web3.

A press release from the firm said the new experience will come via its aptly named UNDW3 (pronounced ‘underwater’).

The community around the brand will use the digital experience to “take ownership” of the firm, according to the announcement.

UNDW3 with the iconic crocodile brand

Lacoste’s NFTs will feature the iconic crocodile, with the total pieces released corresponding to the L1212 polo shirt the fashion brand’s founder René Lacoste invented.

On 6 June, Lacoste launched a Discord server for the NFT, attracting 55,000 people. 30,000 subscribers registered within the first 48 hours, the firm said. The collection went live on Tuesday 14 June, giving fans a chance to mint an underwater NFT.

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟎𝟔/𝟏𝟒 𝐢𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐚𝐲. At 12h12 CET time, you will have the opportunity to mint a #underwater NFT. Do you know what you will get by owning the #NFT below?

Let's dig together.🤿 #UNDW3 1/7 pic.twitter.com/HyOqwRzVQ0 — Lacoste (@LACOSTE) June 14, 2022

In total Lacoste plans to launch 11,212 NFTs in the first drop with each NFT priced at 0.08 ETH.

Apart from the NFTs giving holders exclusive access to the UNDW3 universe, it will also bring together the brand’s customers and fans.

The firm says this is just the first phase of its journey into Web3 and hopes to see further growth over the next few years.