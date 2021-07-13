Jasmy (JASMY) is one of today’s hottest cryptocurrencies, skyrocketing in value by 130%.

Given the increased investor and trader interest in JASMY coin, we thought it would be helpful to release an article detailing the key things you need to know about the cryptocurrency. Scroll down to find out what it is, how it works, and what our JASMY price prediction is.

To start things off on a positive note, and to help those of you who want to buy JASMY tokens right now, the section immediately below lists the best places to buy, sell and trade Jasmy crypto in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy Jasmy tokens online

If you want to invest in Jasmy, the fastest and most affordable way to do so is via a reliable, low-fee cryptocurrency broker. Below, we have listed the two best platforms to buy and sell Jasmy coin online. Simply click one of the links below, sign up, deposit funds, and purchase the number of coins you want:

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Register with eToro instantly

CedarFX

CedarFX is an eco-conscious broker offering 0% commission trading on 170+ assets, including Forex, Cryptocurrency Pairs, Stocks, Indices and Commodities. With up to 1:500 leverage, no-fee transactions and low spreads, traders can make the most of their funds. CedarFX also offers an Eco Account option to support tree planting and sustainability projects.

Register with CedarFX instantly

What is Jasmy?

It is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency project that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, and JASMY is the platform’s native token.

Today, the price of JASMY coin surged in value by more than 130% to $0.026, while its trading volume soared to $5 million, a 480% increase.

Should I buy Jasmy coin?

If you are looking for a high-risk, high-reward asset to occupy a small section of your portfolio, and you are comfortable accepting the risks and volatility associated with early-stage altcoins, Jasmy could be an intriguing buy.

It is difficult to discern exactly how the coin works and what the function of the project is given the limited information about it, but if you conduct extensive due diligence and determine it is a project you believe in, now could be a good time to invest.

JASMY price prediction 2021

Based on our research, our Jasmy coin price prediction is as follows: $0.044 by 2022.