Beethoven is the first next-generation AMM protocol running on the Fantom blockchain, which shows the potential of a true Ethereum killer. At the time of writing, the token was trading for $0.82 and had gained 3.58% in the last 24 hours.

This short guide will tell you everything you need to know about Beethoven: what it is, is it a valuable investment, and the top places to buy Beethoven.

Top places to buy Beethoven now

What is Beethoven?

The AMM protocol provides boosted liquidity pools, which its creators claim is a major technological novelty. Users of Beethoven can build a unique crypto index fund tailored to their asset needs.

They can collect fees from traders who rebalance funds by following arbitrage opportunities. Balancer V2 enables efficient trading by pooling crowdsourced liquidity from investor portfolios and using its unique Smart Order Router to find traders the best available price.

Users are promised that they will be able to launch tokens in the fairest way possible using an LGE. You use 80/20 BPT instead of single staking to capture market volatility with minimal impermanent loss.

Should I buy Beethoven today?

When looking at Beethoven price predictions, it’s important to bear in mind that analysts’ forecasts can be wrong. These projections are based on fundamental technical study of a crypto’s performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Beethoven price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts Beethoven will go up to $1.16 by the end of the year. Their prediction for 2023 is $1.27, $1.39 the following year, $1.73 in 2025, and $1.62 in 2026. In 2027, 1 BEETS will be worth $2.20. It will have gone up to $3.44 in two years.

Beethoven on social media