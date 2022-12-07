The Human Protocol announces a strategic partnership with Salk Institute

The Human Protocol partners with the Salk Institute to boost machine learning (ML) systems and accelerate the analysis of large data sets.

Human Protocol helps researchers tag animals in videos to train computers to track animal behavior.

HUMAN protocol’s decentralized workforce will help the Salk Institute achieve various of its scientific goals.

Salk Institute leverages the Human Protocol’s network

The HUMAN Protocol, a digital offering organising machine learning (ML), announced on Wednesday, December 7th, that it has partnered with the globally renowned Salk Institute.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the partnership is designed to facilitate the development and enhancement of systems delivering deep insights into the behavioural patterns of plants and animals using various tagging methodologies.

In a bid to boost its research, Salk scientists have created an open-source, deep-learning framework called SLEAP. The tool is designed to automatically track the body part movements of any number and type of animal using previously recorded videos.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Andreas Schemm, Ecosystem and Operations Director for HUMAN Protocol, said;

“By coming together with a scientific juggernaut like Salk Institute, we are looking to foster various research opportunities. This will be achieved primarily via the utilization of decentralized technologies like machine learning, a distributed job economy, etc. Moving ahead, we hope to help spur the rapid evolution of various life sciences-related domains.”

Human Protocol said its decentralised workforce would help the Salk Institute achieve many of its scientific goals faster and with fewer resources. Users of the HUMAN application will handle the process of training machine learning algorithms with the help of humans. They would earn HMT tokens as a reward for their work.

Human Protocol to help Salk Institute with its SLEAP technology

The team added that Salk Institute was recently awarded a five-year, $126 million grant from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant would see the Salk Institute map various aging patterns associated with the human brain. In this project and others.

The Human Protocol will make it possible for Salk to deploy its efficacious tech stack, give SLEAP.ai more exposure as well as enable more efficient labeling through the use of its CVAT module.

Maxime Sebti, Marketing Director of HUMAN Protocol, also commented that;

“This partnership will help mobilize the scientific community by providing it with previously unavailable tools. This is the right step forward for all those involved, and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead.”

According to the Human Protocol, the partnership indicates a major advance for the scientific community as it helps bring together two unique paradigms that can assist each other in unimagined ways.

The HUMAN Protocol is a platform that seeks to solve thousands of data annotation jobs every day, and using the project’s decentralized Routing Protocol, anyone can earn money by contributing to the ecosystem or by solving jobs.

In July, the Human Protocol launched its ROUTING Protocol , a blockchain that enables key features such as the discovery of network generators, fee agreements, consensus job standards and proof of balance.

Meanwhile, the Salk Institute for Biological Studies features a team of internationally renowned and award-winning scientists who aim to explore life’s very foundations.